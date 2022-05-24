Norway risks "pressed" electricity market in winter of 2023, Statnett says

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian electricity grid operator Statnett said on Tuesday the country, under certain circumstances, risks a "pressed" security of supply towards and through the winter of 2023.

A pressed market is the second level on a five-step scale applied by Statnett, where the first level is a normal market situation.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.