Norway risks "pressed" electricity market in winter of 2023, Statnett says

Norwegian electricity grid operator Statnett said on Tuesday the country, under certain circumstances, risks a "pressed" security of supply towards and through the winter of 2023.

A pressed market is the second level on a five-step scale applied by Statnett, where the first level is a normal market situation.

