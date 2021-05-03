Norway regulator to investigate Equinor oil spill

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norway's petroleum safety watchdog said on Monday there had been an oil spill from Equinor's EQNR.OL Gullfaks C platform in the North Sea on April 26, and that the incident will be investigated.

"This discharge is understood to have occurred in connection with starting up production from the Tordis field, which is tied back to Gullfaks C," the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said in a statement.

"Oil was observed on the sea after production had got under way. Gullfaks operator Equinor has estimated the size of the spill at 17.5 cubic metres (110.1 barrels) of oil," it added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.