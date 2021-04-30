Norway registers 6 TWh of under-construction wind, hydropower capacity

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norway currently has 6 terawatt hours (TWh) of wind and hydropower capacity under construction, the country's energy regulator NVE said on Friday.

Of the total, 4 TWh stemmed from onshore wind turbines and the remaining 2 TWh from hydropower plants, NVE said in a quarterly update.

Additionally, 0.27 TWh of new hydropower capacity started operating in the first quarter, according to the data.

Installed wind power capacity in Norway last stood at nearly 4 gigawatt (GW), equating to an average output of 13.1 TWh, NVE data showed.

Installed hydropower capacity in Norway last stood at 33 GW, equating to median annual production of 136 TWh.

Norway has seen a boom in onshore wind power development over the past years, with 6.1 TWh of new capacity coming online in 2020.

However, 2021 is widely expected to be the last year of large additions as the rapid expansion has caused a backlash among locals and new permitting is currently put on ice.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

