Norway Q1 GDP down more than forecast

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Norway's mainland economy contracted in the first quarter as the Omicron version of the coronavirus led to lockdowns, but growth resumed towards the end of the period, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Friday.

The January-March quarter saw a decline in mainland GDP of 0.6% compared with the October-December period, the statistics office said, more than the 0.5% drop predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

