Norway power output hit record 45.7 TWh in first quarter

OSLO, April 16 (Reuters) - Norway produced a record 45.7 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity in the first quarter 2021, nearly all of it renewable, the country's statistics office said on Friday.

It also marked a 13% rise from the same period last year, Statistics Norway said.

Hydropower accounted for 92% of total production for the first three months of 2021, with wind power totalling 3.3 TWh, or 7.1% of total production.

Water reservoirs at hydropower stations had been well-filled at the start of the year, enabling producers to react to record high demand in a cold winter and high wholesale power prices.

Wholesale power prices in the NO2 and NO5 price zones, where most of the country's hydropower production is located, averaged 45.62 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) and 47.34 euros per MWh respectively in the first quarter. That compared with a little more than 15 euros/MWh for the same period in 2020.

Norwegian net power exports totalled 3 TWh bfor the quarter, the statistics office added.

