Norway PM says open to discussing EU gas agreements, price cap - FT

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Norway is open to discussing potential long-term gas agreements and price caps with European partners to help ease the energy crisis, the country's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Norway has already increased gas supplies to Europe by 10% this year and wants to be recognized as a "predictable and long-term" partner, FT's report said. https://on.ft.com/3D1SBKC

"I fully understand that Europe now has a profound debate about how energy markets work, how they can secure more affordable prices for citizens, families, industries, and how this shortfall of gas after Putin's aggression can be handled," FT quoted Store as saying. He added that "Norway is not closing doors to any such discussion."

European Union energy ministers are due to meet on Friday to discuss setting up caps on Russian natural gas prices.

A draft document, seen by Reuters, said the ministers would consider options including a price cap on imported gas, a price cap on gas used to produce electricity, or temporarily removing gas power plants from the current EU system of setting electricity prices.

