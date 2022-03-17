Norway plans to expand Arctic oil and gas drilling in new licensing round

Adds detail

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norway will offer new licenses to drill for oil and gas in mature areas of its oceans on Thursday, including previously unexplored acreage in the Arctic, the government said, part of a plan to extend the country's production for decades to come.

"Access to new, attractive exploration acreage is a pillar in the government's policy for further development of the petroleum industry," Minister of Energy and Petroleum Terje Aasland said in a statement.

"New discoveries are crucial for ensuring jobs, value creation and production," he said.

Western nations, keen to reduce their dependence on Moscow, are scrambling to develop alternative sources to Russian oil and gas.

The energy ministry said it had added stakes in 31 exploration blocks in the Arctic Barents Sea that oil firms can apply for in the latest round, on top of other acreage in the Barents Sea as well as the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea.

Also known as pre-defined areas of Norway's continental shelf, the acreage on offer is located in regions with relatively well-known geology or existing infrastructure, allowing companies to develop new discoveries quickly.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

