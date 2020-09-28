US Markets
GOOGL

Norway plans COVID-19 tracking based on Google, Apple technology

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Norway plans to develop a COVID-19 tracking app based on Google and Apple technology as part of its efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Monday.

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Norway plans to develop a COVID-19 tracking app based on Google GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O technology as part of its efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Monday.

"This app is purely for tracking infection, it doesn't store data centrally," Hoeie said.

Norway's previous application, which was shut down in June, will be permanently scrapped.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular