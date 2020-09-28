Norway plans COVID-19 tracking based on Google, Apple technology

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Norway plans to develop a COVID-19 tracking app based on Google GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O technology as part of its efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Monday.

"This app is purely for tracking infection, it doesn't store data centrally," Hoeie said.

Norway's previous application, which was shut down in June, will be permanently scrapped.

