Norway piped gas exports rise 3.3% in 2022, fall just shy of record

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Norway's pipeline exports of natural gas rose 3.3% in 2022 as the country stepped up deliveries to replace Russian supply, just shy of a new record, pipeline system operator Gassco said in a statement on Monday.

In total, Gassco delivered 116.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) through its 8,800 kilometre pipeline network in 2022, up from 113.2 bcm a year prior and 107.0 bcm in 2020.

It marked the second-highest annual volume in its history, only beaten by the 117.4 bcm delivered in 2017.

"The war in Ukraine has led to an increase in the demand for stable and reliable deliveries of natural gas, and the production of Norwegian gas is vital for meeting Europe's energy needs," Gassco Chief Executive Frode Leversund said.

Norway primarily pipes its gas to receiving terminals in Britain, Germany, France and Belgium and late in 2022 also opened a new pipeline to Poland via Denmark.

Delivery to Germany rose by 11% year-on-year while France saw an increase of 4.7%. Supplies to Britain fell by 11.7%, Gassco said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

