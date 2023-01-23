Norway piped gas exports rise 3.3% in 2022, fall just shy of record

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Norway's pipeline exports of natural gas rose 3.3% to 116.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2022 as the country stepped up deliveries to replace Russian supply, just shy of a new record, pipeline system operator Gassco said on Monday.

It marks the second-highest annual volume in its history, only beaten by the 117.4 bcm delivered in 2017.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

