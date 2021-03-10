Norway parliament sustains fresh cyber attack

OSLO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Parliament said on Wednesday it had sustained a fresh cyber attack, six months after a previous one was publicised.

"We know that data has been extracted but we do not yet have a complete overview of the situation," parliament's administrative chief Marianne Andreassen said in a statement.

The attack was linked to a "vulnerability" in Microsoft's Exchange software, parliament said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik) ((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche)) Keywords: NORWAY CYBER/ (URGENT)

