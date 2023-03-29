Norway opens tenders for offshore wind

Adds detail

OSLO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government on Wednesday opened its first tenders to build offshore wind farms, including one area for floating wind, in a step to meet growing electricity demand at home and to build a new industry.

Companies are invited to bid for acreage at Soerlige Nordsjoe II phase 1, covering 605 square kilometres (235 square miles) near the border with the Danish sector of the North Sea.

The area is suitable for bottom-fixed wind-power turbines and the government offering a contract for up to 1.5 gigawatt (GW) of turbine capacity, enough to power 460,000 homes, and will be awarded to a single applicant consortium.

The government also opened bidding for licences totalling at least 1.5 GW at Utsira Nord, an area of 1,000 square km (386 square miles), located northwest of oil industry hub Stavanger and suitable for floating wind power.

The Utsira Nord permits could be expanded by up to 0.75 GW on certain terms.

Norwegian Offshore Wind Areashttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LZZ39G

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

