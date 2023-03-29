Norway opens tenders for offshore wind

OSLO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government on Wednesday opened its first tenders to build offshore wind farms, including one area for floating wind, in a step to meet growing electricity demand at home and to build a new industry.

Norwegian Offshore Wind Areashttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LZZ39G

