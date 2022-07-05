Norway oil strike escalation to cut 56% of gas exports from Saturday

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - A planned escalation of an ongoing strike by Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers could cut 56% of the Nordic country's gas exports from Saturday, the employer's association Norwegian Oil and Gas (NOG) said on Tuesday.

Gas exports would be cut by 1,117,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from July 9, while 341,000 of barrels of oil would be lost, NOG said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

