US Markets
COP

Norway oil strike escalation to cut 56% of gas exports from Saturday

Contributor
Nora Buli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Norsk Telegrambyra AS

A planned escalation of an ongoing strike by Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers could cut 56% of the Nordic country's gas exports from Saturday, the employer's association Norwegian Oil and Gas (NOG) said on Tuesday.

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - A planned escalation of an ongoing strike by Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers could cut 56% of the Nordic country's gas exports from Saturday, the employer's association Norwegian Oil and Gas (NOG) said on Tuesday.

Gas exports would be cut by 1,117,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from July 9, while 341,000 of barrels of oil would be lost, NOG said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP EQNR SHEL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular