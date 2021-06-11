Norway oil drilling workers threaten to strike

Adds detail

OSLO, June 11 (Reuters) - Some 605 members of Norway's Industri Energi labour union could go on strike on June 17 if wage talks fail, hitting oil exploration and other drilling services, the union said on Friday.

A strike would not affect oil and gas output in the initial round, it added.

Two other unions have also said they will strike if the wage talks fail, but have not yet said how many of their members would be affected initially.

Initial wage talks between the Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NSA) and three labour unions broke down last month, and will resume on June 16 under the guidance of a state-appointed mediator.

The talks comprise affect the work conditions of more than 8,000 oil drillers and service workers.

Companies performing drilling services on behalf of oil firms in Norwegian waters include Transocean RIG.N, Saipem SPMI.MI, Odfjell Drilling ODFJ.OL, Maersk Drilling DRLCO.CO, Archer ARCHER.OL, Seadrill SDRL.OL and others.

The Safe, Industri Energi and DSO unions, representing workers on mobile offshore units and platform drilling on permanent installations, asked last month for the settlement to be brought before a state-appointed mediator.

Under Norway's tightly regulated collective bargaining system, unions are only eligible to declare a strike if the mediation also fails.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

