Norway oil and gas labour union to escalate planned strike from July 6

OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) - Another 117 Norwegian oil workers will go on strike on July 6 unless a wage deal is agreed with oil companies, Norway's Lederne union said on Friday, escalating a strike due on start on July 5.

The additional offshore fields to be affected from July 6 are Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen, it said.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

