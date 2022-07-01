Norway oil and gas labour union to escalate planned strike from July 6
OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) - Another 117 Norwegian oil workers will go on strike on July 6 unless a wage deal is agreed with oil companies, Norway's Lederne union said on Friday, escalating a strike due on start on July 5.
The additional offshore fields to be affected from July 6 are Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen, it said.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.