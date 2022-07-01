US Markets

Norway oil and gas labour union to escalate planned strike from July 6

Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Another 117 Norwegian oil workers will go on strike on July 6 unless a wage deal is agreed with oil companies, Norway's Lederne union said on Friday, escalating a strike due on start on July 5.

The additional offshore fields to be affected from July 6 are Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen, it said.

