Norway not at risk of power rationing this winter or spring, regulator says

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Norway will not have to ration power supplies this winter or in the coming spring even in the event of an extended cold period and wider energy challenges in the Nordic region, the country's energy regulator NVE said on Monday.

"Our analyses show that even with significant operational challenges in the Nordics, we will not end up in a rationing situation this winter," NVE director Kjetil Lund said in a statement.

The message comes as neighbouring Sweden and Finland, as well as Britain, which have direct power links with Norway, are scrambling for power supplies to meet high demand during the current cold snap.

Norway's water reservoirs, the country's most important power source, filled up rapidly this autumn after a dry year, prompting the removal in November of a tight supply warning.

However, the energy situation in Europe remains challenging and power prices are likely to remain high in Norway as long as prices for natural gas remain elevated, Lund said.

"The next winter can be challenging as well," he added, calling on Norway's hydropower producers to ensure reservoirs are not depleted too far this winter.

Norwegian power prices in the more populous south are on track to more than double this year to around 200 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) from 75 euros/MWh in 2021. Historically, prices have averaged below 50 euros/MWh most years.

