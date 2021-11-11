Norway, Netherlands ink CCS deal

OSLO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Norway and the Netherlands have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS), the Norwegian energy ministry said on Thursday.

Norway has previously unveiled plans to capture CO2 from industrial plants and store the gas under the seabed on the Norwegian continental shelf as a way to reduce emissions of climate-warming gases into the atmosphere.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

