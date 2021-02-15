EQNR

Norway negotiators work overtime in bid to avert oil, gas shutdowns

Negotiators extended pay talks past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike at Norway's largest crude loading terminal that could disrupt production at offshore oil and gas fields, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said. [nL1N2KL0S4]

A state-appointed mediator is seeking to forge agreement between Safe and NOG, which represents energy firms.

The deadline for the talks had originally been set to midnight on Monday (2300 GMT).

