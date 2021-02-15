Norway negotiators work overtime in bid to avert oil, gas shutdowns

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Negotiators extended pay talks past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike at Norway's largest crude loading terminal that could disrupt production at offshore oil and gas fields, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said.

A state-appointed mediator is seeking to forge agreement between Safe and NOG, which represents energy firms.

The deadline for the talks had originally been set to midnight on Monday (2300 GMT).

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

