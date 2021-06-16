Norway negotiators work overtime in bid to avert oil drilling strike

OSLO, June 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil drilling workers and employers have extended their pay talks past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that could impact petroleum exploration, negotiators said early on Thursday.

Trade unions Safe, Industri Energi and DSO have threatened to strike from Thursday morning onwards but have said they would not immediately disrupt the current production of oil and gas.

The deadline for the wage talks had originally been set to midnight on Wednesday (2200 GMT).

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

