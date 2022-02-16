Public Companies
TEL

Norway minister says unable to prevent transfer of Telenor data to Myanmar rulers

Contributor
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

The Norwegian government is unable to prevent a transfer of customer metadata from telecoms operator Telenor's Myanmar unit to the Asian country's military rulers, Norway's industry minister said on Wednesday.

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government is unable to prevent a transfer of customer metadata from telecoms operator Telenor's Myanmar unit to the Asian country's military rulers, Norway's industry minister said on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors in Telenor are seeking assurances from the company that customer data will be protected following the sale of its operations in Myanmar.

Telenor is majority-owned by the Norwegian state. The industry ministry is in charge of overseeing the state's shareholding in the company.

"As owner of a telecoms company with a subsidiary in Myanmar we can not prevent that metadata ends up in the hands of the military regime," Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre told the Norwegian parliament.

Telenor believes a sale of the Myanmar unit is the least bad outcome, he added.

Myanmar's military rulers have given the go-ahead for a local company, Shwe Byain Phyu, to own most of Telenor's business in the Southeast Asian country, under a deal to be finalised soon, Reuters reported on Friday.

Some human rights groups have said the handover could put the data of 18 million people within the junta's reach, with several demonstrations held in Myanmar in recent days calling on Telenor to stop the sale altogether.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEL

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Public Companies

Explore

Most Popular