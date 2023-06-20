Norway May gas output declines more than expected

OSLO, June 20 (Reuters) - Norway's crude oil and gas output fell in May from the previous month, with gas production lagging official forecast while oil exceeded expectations, Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

Crude oil output decreased to 1.77 million barrels per day (bpd) in May from 1.80 million bpd in April, but came in above a forecast of 1.75 million bpd, the regulator said on its website.

Natural gas production in May fell to 274 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 339.8 mcm the previous month, and was 7.4% below to a forecast of 295.9 mcm, it added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.