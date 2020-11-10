Norway may divest stakes in 4 Aker companies, government says

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

The Norwegian government is seeking approval from parliament to divest the state's stakes in Aker Solutions, Akastor, Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Carbon Capture, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government is seeking approval from parliament to divest the state's stakes in Aker Solutions AKES.OL, Akastor AKAS.OL, Aker Offshore Wind AOW-ME.OL and Aker Carbon Capture ACC-ME.OL, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

"We are in no hurry to sell the government's shares in these companies but are open to doing so if we can get a good price," Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More