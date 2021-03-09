Norway may block Rolls-Royce sale of Bergen Engines to Russia's TMH

Adds quote, background

OSLO, March 9 (Reuters) - Norway's NSM security agency may block a planned 150 million euro ($178 million) sale by Rolls-Royce RR.L of its Bergen Engines unit to a company controlled by Russia's TMH Group, the justice ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Britain's Rolls-Royce announced the planned sale on Feb. 4 as part of a disposal plan aimed at helping the maker of engines for aircraft and ships survive the pandemic.

Bergen Engines is, among other things, a supplier to NATO member Norway's navy.

"It may be that a sale of Bergen Engines AS to TMH Group could jeopardise national security interests," Justice Minister Monica Maeland said.

"It is therefore necessary to pause this process to establish a sufficient basis of facts on which to consider the transfer," she said.

