Norway may block Rolls-Royce sale of Bergen Engines to Russia's TMH

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

OSLO, March 9 (Reuters) - Norway's NSM security agency may block a planned 150 million euro ($178 million) sale by Rolls-Royce RR.L of its Bergen Engines unit to a company controlled by Russia's TMH Group, the justice ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Britain's Rolls-Royce announced the planned sale on Feb. 4 as part of a disposal plan aimed at helping the maker of engines for aircraft and ships survive the pandemic.

Bergen Engines is, among other things, a supplier to NATO member Norway's navy.

"It may be that a sale of Bergen Engines AS to TMH Group could jeopardise national security interests," Justice Minister Monica Maeland said.

"It is therefore necessary to pause this process to establish a sufficient basis of facts on which to consider the transfer," she said.

($1 = 0.8435 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

