Norway makes its first discovery of highly pathogenic bird flu

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Norway has detected its first case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu, the country's Food Safety Authority (FSA)said in a statement on Friday.

Farm birds in southern Norway must keept indoors following the discovery of the infection in a wild short-billed goose, the FSA said.

The highly contagious and deadly form of avian influenza is spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert.

