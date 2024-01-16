Norway increases number of new oil, gas drilling permits, including in Arctic

Adds detail, quote

SANDEFJORD, Norway, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Norway on Tuesday awarded stakes in 62 offshore oil and gas exploration licences to 24 energy companies in its annual licensing round, including in the Arctic Barents Sea, the country's energy minister said.

The annual award rose from 47 licences one year ago when 25 firms received permits.

The annual predefined areas (APA) rounds of new offshore exploration acreage are central to Norway's strategy of extending oil and gas production for decades to come, a policy that is fiercely opposed by environmental groups.

The number of awards in the Barents Sea, a vast ocean off the northern tip of continental Europe, rose to eight in the new round from just two one year ago as energy companies expressed more interest in the remote, harsh-environment region.

"Last year I asked companies to look more closely at Barents Sea opportunities... this award shows that more companies have responded positively and are taking responsibility," Minister of Energy Terje Aasland told a conference.

Norway in 2022 overtook Russia as Europe's biggest gas supplier as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine severed decades-long energy ties. The Nordic country also partly replaced Russian oil barrels banned by the European Union.

The number of new drilling permits awarded in the North Sea was unchanged year-on-year at 29, while 25 were issued for the Norwegian Sea, up from 16 one year ago.

Each licence will have multiple owners. Among the top recipients are typically Equinor EQNR.OL, Aker BP AKRBP.OL and other major players on the Norwegian continental shelf.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.