Norway hikes tax on oil industry by NOK 2 bln in 2023

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norway's centre-left government said on Thursday it planned to raise taxes on the country's oil and gas industry by 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($191 million) in 2023 by partly reversing an incentive package introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

The adjustment to the temporary rules follows a surge in oil and gas prices, the government said.

"When aggregated over the years in which the temporary rules will apply, central government revenues are estimated to increase by 11 billion crowns," Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said in a statement.

($1 = 10.4670 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

