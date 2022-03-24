Norway hikes interest rates, plans steeper curve ahead

Adds quote, currency

OSLO, March 24 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as expected, and said it now plans to hike at a faster pace than previously intended to keep a lid on inflation and a rapidly growing economy.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.75% from 0.50%, its third hike since September, as unanimously predicted in a Reuters poll of economists and in line with the central bank's plan.

"Based on the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised further in June," Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

The central bank predicted the sight deposit rate could rise to 2.5% by the end of 2023, while it had previously pointed to a rate of 1.75%.

"Higher capacity utilisation, rising wage growth and stronger external price impulses will push up inflation ahead," the bank said in its monetary policy report.

"This suggests that it is now appropriate to raise the policy rate to limit the rise in inflation and help bring inflation back down towards target," it added.

The Norwegian currency, the crown, weakened slightly to 9.49 against the euro EURNOK= at 0906 GMT from 9.47 just before Norges Bank's announcement, but still traded near its strongest level since late 2018 after rallying in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

