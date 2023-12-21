News & Insights

Norway greenlights Norwegian Air's $110 mln takeover of Wideroe

December 21, 2023 — 11:51 am EST

OSLO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Norway's competition watchdog said on Thursday it has approved the planned acquisition by Norwegian Air NAS.OL of domestic rival Wideroe after previously warning it could block the deal.

"We have now concluded that this acquisition will not significantly hinder effective competition in the Norwegian aviation market," said Tina Soereide, the head of the Norwegian Competition Authority.

The deal, valued at 1.13 billion Norwegian crowns ($110 million) was announced in July, but the competition authority was concerned that the acquisition could significantly weaken competition in the market.

The merger will leave only two carriers, Norwegian Air and SAS SAS.ST, to compete for customers in Norway.

However, after collecting and reviewing extensive documentation from the parties and other players in the market, the competition authority found insufficient grounds to stop the acquisition, the regulator said.

($1 = 10.2809 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

