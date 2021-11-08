Norway government proposes cutting electricity tax by NOK 2.9 bln

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Norway's centre-left minority government will propose cutting electricity taxes by 2.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($338.6 million) in its 2022 budget, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum told public broadcaster NRK on Monday.

Vedum is due to publish the fiscal budget proposal later on Monday.

($1 = 8.5649 Norwegian crowns)

