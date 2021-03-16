Norway government cuts 2021 growth forecast

Adds quote, 2022 forecast, detail

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy will probably recover at a slower pace this year than originally envisioned, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Mainland gross domestic product (GDP), excluding the impact from Norway's oil production, is now expected to grow by between 0.5% and 4.5% in 2021, with a middle forecast of 3.7%, down from a 4.4% forecast made in October.

Last year the economy contracted by 2.5%.

In 2022, mainland GDP is predicted to grow by between 3.4% and 5.3%, with a middle forecast of 3.6% as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the government said.

Norwegian unemployment is meanwhile expected to decline, but will still be higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2022, it added.

"How fast the economy will grow depends to a large degree on the speed of vaccine rollouts and how quickly restrictions can be lifted," the finance ministry said in a statement ahead of a two-day cabinet meeting.

The government conference will lay the initial foundations for a 2022 fiscal spending plan, due to be unveiled in October.

