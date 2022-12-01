US Markets
Norway gives go-ahead for Oseberg gas field expansion

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

December 01, 2022 — 06:09 am EST

Updates with details on volumes, quotes, 2nd field

OSLO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Norwegian energy ministry on Thursday said it had approved operator Equinor's EQNR.OL plan for new investments in the North Sea Oseberg petroleum fields, which will boost gas exports to Europe.

Equinor and its partners estimated that the amended development plan will increase output at Oseberg by 31.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of oil equivalent, or around 196 million barrels of oil equivalent, 87% of which will be gas output.

"Most of this is gas that can be delivered to the European markets," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said in a statement.

The fields will also be connected to the onshore power grid, cutting CO2 emissions from Oseberg by 320,000 tonnes per year, the companies project.

Separately, the ministry also said it had approved a planned upgrade of the ConocoPhillips COP.N operated Eldfisk oil and gas field, adding resources amounting to 10.8 mcm of oil equivalent.

