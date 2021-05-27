Norway, Germany open direct power interconnector

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Germany and Norway on Thursday officially opened NordLink, the first direct power cable between the two countries, which will provide Europe's largest economy with renewable energy at a time when it is phasing out coal power.

