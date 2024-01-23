News & Insights

EQNR

Norway gas output hits record, oil beats forecast

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

January 23, 2024 — 03:10 am EST

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

Adds oil production, background in paragraphs 4-5

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Norway's natural gas output rose in December to an all-time high, beating an official forecast, while crude oil production was higher than expected, data from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) showed on Tuesday.

Natural gas production in November rose to 379 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 365 mcm a month ago, and exceeded a forecast of 352.1 mcm by 7.7%, the regulator said on its website.

It marks the highest ever monthly gas production for Norway, beating a previous record set in January 2017 of 372.77 mcm per day.

Pipeline system operator Gassco previously said it had exported a record volume of natural gas in Europe in December, citing high production and increased processing capacity. The NOD data also includes LNG, which is not handled by Gassco.

Crude oil output rose to 1.85 million barrels per day (bpd) in December from 1.81 million bpd in November, and above a forecast of 1.81 million bpd, NOD's preliminary data showed.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.