Norway gas lifeline for Europe is the smart move

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cash-rich neighbour Norway may play a part in solving Europe’s gas woes. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store hinted https://www.ft.com/content/0ae2d346-5862-474e-9668-36ad3c9ed12e on Wednesday that the Scandinavian nation, a staunch NATO ally and a European Free Trade Association member, might be open to gas price discounts for energy-starved European nations. It’s the smart move, given that the size of the discount is less important than the gesture.

Drastic Russian cuts to gas supplies to Europe this year have turned Norway into the European Union’s main source of the fuel. Before the Ukrainian war, the Scandinavian nation was covering just 20% of the 27-nation bloc’s gas demand, less than Russia’s 40%. After ramping up production, it is forecast to deliver nearly 90 billion cubic metres of gas to the EU this year, or nearly 25% of the bloc’s demand, according to research firm Rystad Energy. That’s higher than the 20% Russia will likely provide. For Britain, Norwegian gas imports could rise from 41% of total demand in 2021 to nearly 50% in 2022.

As a major fossil fuel producer, Norway has made bucketloads of cash thanks to soaring fossil fuel prices. It expects revenue from petroleum https://www.norskpetroleum.no/en/economy/governments-revenues to treble to a record 933 billion Norwegian crowns (93.7 billion euros) this year. Net profit at energy giant Equinor rose 2.5 times to $6.8 billion year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022 https://cdn.sanity.io/files/h61q9gi9/global/9ef12d7c74f1a0ca199b064b0683762af77ecc98.pdf?q2-2022-cfo-presentation-equinor.pdf. Oslo also sits atop a $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

With so much spare cash, a nation of just 5 million inhabitants has room to cut its struggling allies some slack. Offering discounts in a seller’s market makes little financial sense, but a severe gas crunch would topple the EU into a recession. That would damage trade with Oslo’s largest trading partner, to which Norway exported 75 billion euros’ worth of goods https://policy.trade.ec.europa.eu/eu-trade-relationships-country-and-region/countries-and-regions/norway_en in 2021, about 60% of the total. More than 90% of Norwegian gas heads to the EU and Britain each year.

Being proactive could be smart. EU ministers are meeting on Friday to discuss imposing a cap on Russian gas imports to curb costs. If Oslo offered a temporary and modest discount on existing bilateral contracts, it would avoid giving the impression of being bullied. But it would also show it recognises the need for European solidarity at a time when month-ahead gas contracts trade at 210 euros per megawatt hour, five times summer 2021 levels.

Easing Europe’s economic pain will eventually yield dividends of its own.

CONTEXT NEWS

Norway is open to discussing potential long-term gas agreements and price caps with European partners, the country’s prime minister told the Financial Times in a piece published on Sept. 7.

“I fully understand that Europe now has a profound debate about how energy markets work, how they can secure more affordable prices for citizens, families, industries, how this shortfall of gas after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression can be handled,” Jonas Gahr Store, Norway’s prime minister, said. “Norway is not closing doors to any such discussion.”

Norway is expected to export nearly 90 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to the European Union, nearly 25% of its expected gas needs this year, according to forecasts from energy consultancy Rystad. Exports to Britain could reach 36 bcm, nearly 50% of the country’s total gas demand.

The Norwegian government revenues from the petroleum industry are expected to soar to a record 933 billion Norwegian crowns (93 billion euros) this year, 645 billion crowns higher than last year, government statistics show.

Equinor reported net income of $6.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022, against just $1.9 billion in the same period a year earlier.

