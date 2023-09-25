Norway extends use of Statpipe gas pipeline to 2050

OSLO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on Monday it has given gas export system operator Gassco consent to extend the lifetime of Norway's Statpipe pipeline until 2050.

Completed in 1985, the 892 kilometres (554 miles) Statpipe transports Norwegian North Sea gas to Emden in Germany. The PSA's previous consent had been due to expire in 2024.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

