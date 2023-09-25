News & Insights

EQNR

Norway extends use of Statpipe gas pipeline to 2050

September 25, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on Monday it has given gas export system operator Gassco consent to extend the lifetime of Norway's Statpipe pipeline until 2050.

Completed in 1985, the 892 kilometres (554 miles) Statpipe transports Norwegian North Sea gas to Emden in Germany. The PSA's previous consent had been due to expire in 2024.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.