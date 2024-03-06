News & Insights

Norway ends Fosen wind farm dispute

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

March 06, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background in paragraphs 2-4

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norway has reached an agreement with Sami reindeer herders that allows the country's largest wind farm to stay in operation, ending a dispute over Indigenous rights, the country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Norway's supreme court ruled in 2021 that the Storheia and Roan wind farms in Fosen in central Norway violated Sami rights under international conventions, prompting huge protests last year over the protracted process to implement the ruling.

An agreement was reached in December with one group of reindeer herders, in Fosen South, while a second group, Fosen North, had continued to oppose the wind farms.

Wednesday's agreement encompassed the northern group of herders and Roan Vind, owned by Aneo, Germany's Stadtwerke Muenchen and Nordic Wind Power, the Norwegian ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Nora Buli)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.