Norway drops AstraZeneca vaccine, J&J remains on hold

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Norway will not resume the use of COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca, while a decision on whether to start using inoculations made by Johnson & Johnson's remains on hold, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

A government-appointed commission had recommended that both vaccines should be excluded from Norway's vaccination programme due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects.

