Norway drops AstraZeneca vaccine, J&J remains on hold

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - Norway will not resume the use of COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca AZN.L, while a decision on whether to start using inoculations made by Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N remains on hold, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

A government-appointed commission had recommended that both vaccines should be excluded from Norway's vaccination programme due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.