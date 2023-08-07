News & Insights

Norway data regulator to fine Meta over privacy breaches

August 07, 2023 — 03:12 pm EDT

OSLO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms META.O will be fined one million Norwegian crowns ($98,500) per day over privacy breaches from Aug. 14, Norway's data protection authority told Reuters on Monday.

The regulator, Datatilsynet, had warned on July 17 that the company would be fined if it did not address privacy breaches the regulator had identified.

Meta Platforms did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

It had until Aug. 4 to prove to the regulator that it had addressed the issue.

