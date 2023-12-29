Norway cuts foreign currency purchase, crown rallies

Updates currency exchange rate in 2nd paragraph, adds context in paragraphs 3-5

OSLO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank said on Friday it will sharply reduce its purchase of foreign exchange for the sovereign wealth fund in January, cutting it to 350 million Norwegian crowns ($34.38 million) per day from 1.4 billion previously.

The Norwegian crown rallied on the news to trade at 11.21 per euro at 0919 GMT, up from 11.26 just ahead of the 0900 GMT announcement.

Norges Bank in April 2022 resumed foreign currency purchases for the sovereign wealth fund due to soaring income from the country's oil and gas industry, the first such transactions in nine years.

The price of oil and gas has since fallen, reducing the state's tax revenue and thus the need to exchange crowns into foreign currency.

The purchase of currency is done so that the sovereign wealth fund can invest abroad. Norges Bank says its transactions are not to be regarded as market intervention.

($1 = 10.1797 Norwegian crowns)

