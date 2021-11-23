Norway curbs power flows to southern Sweden by 45%

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian transmission grid operator Statnett said on Tuesday it is curbing electricity transfers to southern Sweden, cutting capacity by 1,000 MW, or 45%, in reaction to lower flows in the opposite direction.

Available capacity between Norwegian bidding zone NO1 and Swedish price zone SE3 will be cut to 1,100-1,200 megawatt (MW), Statnett said in a market message.

This compares to 2,200 MW total capacity between the two areas, Statnett spokesman Henrik Glette told Reuters.

Statnett said it will no longer apply so-called system protection settings, which increase trading capacity but also carry a certain operational risk, in a move that will align its practice with that of Swedish counterpart Svenska Kraftnaet.

"Transparency, reciprocity and common understanding are the cornerstones of the Nordic power system. We now experience that there is a need for a more similar practice in operations," Statnett Chief Executive Hilde Tonne said in the statement.

Norwegian energy regulator NVE-RME recently urged a higher level of transparency into the nature of the Swedish restrictions, which are expected to last until 2030.

"Given the magnitude and duration of the capacity reductions there is a need to turn every stone in order to find mitigating actions that could improve the situation," NVE-RME said in a letter to its Swedish counterpart seen by Reuters.

"Capacity reductions should only be used as last resort to comply with operational security limits," it added.

The closure of nuclear plants in the south-west and addition of new wind power in the north has changed the flow of power in Sweden, Erik Ek, strategic operations manager at Svenska Kraftnaet, told Reuters.

The Swedish transmission system operator is working on measures to alleviate the lack of available cross-border capacity, but it would take time to build out the grid, he added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.