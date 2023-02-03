Norway crown drops to 11.00 vs euro, weakest since late 2020

February 03, 2023 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The value of Norway's crowns currency fell on Friday to its weakest level against the euro in more than two years, continuing a recent downward trend alongside softer oil and gas prices, the country's major exports.

The crown traded at 11.0026 at 1238 GMT, down 0.3% for the day and down from 10.4937 at the end of 2022, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The crown last traded at 11.00 to the euro on Nov. 4, 2020.

