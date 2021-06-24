Norway competition watchdog may block DNB-Sbanken tie-up

Adds quotes, detail

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) may block a bid by Norway's largest bank DNB DNB.OL for domestic rival Sbanken SBANK.OL, and will extend its review of the planned tie-up until Aug. 26, the watchdog said on Thursday.

While more than 90% of Sbanken's shareholders have accepted DNB's offer of 11.6 billion crowns ($1.36 billion), completion of the deal hinges on approvals by the competition regulator, the bank regulator and the finance ministry.

"The authority's preliminary view is that the transaction may weaken competition in the market for mutual funds. This may lead to higher prices and harm consumers who invest in such funds," the competition watchdog said in a statement.

If permitted, a takeover of the online-only Sbanken would increase DNB's share of the Norwegian mortgage market to an estimated 27% from about 24% while also strengthening its asset management business.

"(DNB) is satisfied that the NCA has confirmed that potential competition concerns only relates to distribution of funds and not mortgage loans or other bank services which constitutes the main part of (Sbanken's) operations," DNB said in a statement.

($1 = 8.5240 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

