Norway central bank to buy currency for wealth fund for first time since 2013

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank said on Thursday it would buy foreign currency for its sovereign wealth fund in April, the first time it has done so since 2013, amid a surge in the country's oil and gas revenues.

Norges Bank plans to exchange 2 billion crowns ($231.9 million) per day into foreign currency, which will in turn be invested abroad by the wealth fund, already the world's largest with assets of $1.3 trillion.

A spike in the price of petroleum, Norway's main export, has led to a big inflow of tax revenue that exceeded government spending.

Economists have said a switch to buying foreign exchange, and thus selling crowns, may weaken the currency. Norges Bank says its transactions are done for fiscal reasons on behalf of the state, and are not to be regarded as market intervention.

The crown weakened to 9.65 against the euro at 0804 GMT from 9.61 ahead of the announcement.

($1 = 8.6242 Norwegian crowns)

