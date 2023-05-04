Norway central bank raises rate to 3.25%, eyes hike in June

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25% on Thursday to curb inflation, in line with expectations, and said it would likely hike it again in June.

All 26 economists polled in the April 21-26 period has expected a 25-basis-point hike on Thursday, and all but one of the economists believed the rate will rise to 3.50% in June.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.