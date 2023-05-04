News & Insights

Norway central bank raises rate to 3.25%, eyes hike in June

May 04, 2023 — 04:01 am EDT

Written by Victoria Klesty for Reuters ->

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25% on Thursday to curb inflation, in line with expectations, and said it would likely hike it again in June.

All 26 economists polled in the April 21-26 period has expected a 25-basis-point hike on Thursday, and all but one of the economists believed the rate will rise to 3.50% in June.

