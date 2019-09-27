Norway central bank plans up to NOK 8 bln bond issues in Q4

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Norsk Telegrambyra AS

Norway's central bank plans to issue government bonds of up to 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($880.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, it said on Friday.

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank plans to issue government bonds of up to 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($880.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, it said on Friday.

Each bond auction is intended to be for 2 billion crowns, it added.

It will also issue treasury bills amounting to 19 billion crowns, the central bank said.

($1 = 9.0867 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More