Norway central bank plans up to NOK 8 bln bond issues in Q4

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank plans to issue government bonds of up to 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($880.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, it said on Friday.

Each bond auction is intended to be for 2 billion crowns, it added.

It will also issue treasury bills amounting to 19 billion crowns, the central bank said.

($1 = 9.0867 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.