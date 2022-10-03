Norway central bank offers liquidity to banks to counter volatility

Adds quotes, detail

OSLO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank said on Monday it will offer F-loans to banks to increase the predictability of banking system liquidity, countering money market volatility caused by large tax payments that are due in the coming weeks.

The purpose of F-loans is to keep short-term money market rates close to the policy rate.

"In the coming weeks, structural liquidity in the banking system will be very low due to large tax payments to the government," Norges Bank said.

"Uncertainty about the size of these tax payments and the level of banking system liquidity has resulted in substantial volatility in short term money market rates," it added.

As a result, banks will receive offers of "fully allotted F-loans at a fixed rate with one-day maturities from today until 14 October 2022", and with possible extensions after that, Norges Bank said.

The interest rate on the F-loans is the central bank's policy rate plus 10 basis points.

