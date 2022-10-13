Norway central bank extends offer of liquidity to banks

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank said on Thursday it had extended its offer of F-loans to banks to maintain predictable liquidity in the banking system, countering money market volatility caused by large corporate tax payments that are due this month.

The offer of F-loans, initially introduced on Oct. 3 and set to end on Oct. 14, was extended to Oct. 28, Norges Bank said.

