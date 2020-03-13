Norway central bank cuts policy rate in surprise announcement

Adds quotes and details

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank cut its key policy rate to 1.0% from 1.5% in a bid to alleviate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, in a surprise announcement on Friday.

"There is considerable uncertainty about the duration and impact of the coronavirus outbreak, with a risk of a pronounced economic downturn," the bank's monetary policy committee said in a statement.

"The committee is monitoring developments closely and is prepared to make further rate cuts," it added.

The bank had been due to announce its next rate decision on March 19.

The so-called countercyclical buffer of the banking industry will also be cut, to 1.0% from 2.5%, making it easier for banks to keep lending, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.