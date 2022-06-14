Norway can cut time for building large power lines, says committee

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Norway could cut up to six years off the time it takes to build large power lines, needed to help meet rising industry demand, by streamlining licensing processes, a government-appointed committee said on Tuesday.

Faster building of transmission lines would help energy-rich Norway achieve two national objectives: electrifying oil and gas platforms to lower emissions, and attracting energy-transition industries, such as those making batteries and hydrogen, that consume a lot of power.

The country is grappling with how to offer enough grid capacity. Bottlenecks are expected especially on the west coast.

The Power Grid Committee was tasked with investigating how to lower lead times for crucial new grid infrastructure and with proposing principles to control costs and avoid building unnecessary lines.

"We expect that the measures we recommend will be able to contribute to a significant reduction in the time it takes to develop, license and build new grid facilities," committee leader Nils Kristian Nakstad said when presenting the findings.

Lead times could be cut to six to eight years, a saving of six years, by involving all stakeholders early on, conducting better studies and performing permission steps in parallel rather than one after the other, he added.

"We need a strong and robust power grid in Norway, so that we can transport our renewable power to all those who need it," said Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland.

The committee also recommended making better use of the existing grid through increased digitalisation and better coordination. It further proposed pricing models for current and new grid users to avoid capacity not being used.

